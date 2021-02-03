Victorian health officials are trying to figure out how the highly contagious UK strain of COVID-19 has spread between two different groups on the same hotel floor.

Investigators are looking into the Park Royal Hotels ventilation system as the cause of the spread between guests.

The two groups are not believed to have come into contact with each other.

“We are investigating how the two sets of cases are linked, including reviewing CCTV footage and undertaking environmental testing of the hotel – including a further review of ventilation systems,” Quarantine Victoria said in a statement.

“At this stage, we don’t believe the residents have breached any infection prevention and control measures or had contact with staff.”

The groups have now moved to ‘hot hotels’ where they will be monitored.

“Environmental testing and deep cleaning are underway and all positive cases were moved to a health hotel, where they remain in isolation,” authorities said.

“All staff are tested daily, and to date, no staff have tested positive. Staff will undergo further testing and quarantine at home until further notice as an additional precaution.

“All staff working in quarantine hotels are subject to strict infection prevention and control protocols, including wearing PPE and practising thorough hand-hygiene and social distancing.”