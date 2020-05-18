Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed that one of the last COVID-19 restrictions to be eased in the state will be working from home.

He even described those who are returning to office environments as a ‘significant concern.’

On Monday, another six cases were confirmed in Victoria, bringing the total to 1567.

The Premier reiterated on Sunday that ‘if you can work from home you must work from home’.

“If everyone goes back to pressing lift buttons, sharing bathrooms, using kitchens – all the natural stuff that happens in office environments and workplaces – then we will do nothing but spread the virus,” he said.

“It is one of the most significant concerns in winding back.

“It will be almost the last thing that changes.”

