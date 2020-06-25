Victoria has recorded 33 more cases of Coronavirus overnight.

7 of the cases are in hotel quarantine. 9 are linked to known outbreaks. 11 are under investigation.

In total, there were 7 community transmissions.

Daniel Andrews has identified Keilor Downs and Broadmeadows as outbreak hotspots and 50% of the population will be tested in these areas. This will be undertaken in the next 3 days.

There are 1,000 people door-knocking in the area to help get people tested.

Statement from the Premier on the Suburban Testing Blitz: pic.twitter.com/83Le7IFeW2 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) June 25, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

In total, 10 suburbs are being tested to 50%, Keilor Downs, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Broadmeadows, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham.

Ambulances and ‘other vans’ will be at the end of the streets to ensure the tests can be operated quickly.