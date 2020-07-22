Victoria has recorded 484 new Coronavirus cases overnight.

97 are linked to known outbreaks, 387 are under investigation.

There are now 44 Victorians who have passed away, 2 further people in their 90s have passed away in aged care homes overnight.

There are 205 people in the hospital, 3408 active cases, 3,305 of which are in metro Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

Daniel Andrews has also provided some data around the numbers and says there is some ‘stability’ in the numbers.

Andrews has said that 90%, of a test sample of 3,800, (3,400 people) who felt sick did not isolate prior to getting tested, which is against the government guidance. Some have continued to go to work and socialise, even when ill.

The government has re-affirmed that if you feel sick, you MUST get tested and must isolate prior to your test and then until your test has been processed and your result has been delivered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was also revealed 53% of people did not isolate following their test and may have continued to spread Coronavirus in that time.