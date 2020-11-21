Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has announced a raft of changes to restrictions that will take place in the coming month.

As Victoria prepares for Christmas, it was revealed that from 11:59 PM on December 13th, up to 30 visitors to your home, in total across the course of the day.

Dependants are included in this number, unless they are under 1 year of age.

With a switch to workers returning to their office following a substantial amount of time working from home, it was announced that from November 30th,

25% of staff can return to the office, while the rest still work from home.

This will be slowly increased as restrictions are eased further.

It will be down to employers to ensure numbers are correct, with adequate distancing measures in place.

It was revealed public service workers will remain working from home, to allow for the private sector to return to work.