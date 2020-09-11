Premier Daniel Andrews and Health Minister Jenny Mikakoks have issued a plea for Victorians not to ignore their health issues while the state is in lockdown.

“It’s important that whilst we remain vigilant against coronavirus, that we don’t neglect our other health needs,” Ms Mikakos said.

“I want to stress that our hospitals are safe for people to attend.

“We have had a significant decline with a great deal of effort from health services in healthcare worker infections in recent weeks.”

Patients presenting to emergency departments are down 18 percent year on year, while strokes down 24 per cent during the same period.