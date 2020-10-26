Victoria has today recorded another day of no new Coronavirus cases, with no new deaths off the back of 15,000 tests yesterday.

Melbourne will move to stage 3 of the roadmap at 11:59 PM tonight.

Also from 11:59 PM tonight, Melburnians will be able to go another home with a maximum of 2 adults and their dependents and they MUST be from the same household.

However, all will be limited to one visit per household per day.

Meaning, if you go to a friends home at 8 AM, you will then not be able to go to another home that day and that home will also be unable to have other visitors that day.

All these visits must be within your 25KM radius.

Melburnians who have visitors should also keep track of who has entered their home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not a bubble arrangement, you can have different visitors on different days.

It will adjust to losing the travelling restriction from November 8th.

Daniel Andrews has also said that home visits are the most ‘dangerous’ setting for the spread of Coronavirus and they should be limited as much as possible.