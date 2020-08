The Victorian Government has cleared up the rules around dog walking under stage 4 restrictions.

The Government has said that dog owners can leave their home to allow their dog to be ‘relieved’ but then should return home.

Longer dog walks will count towards your one hour of daily exercise and you should try and match up their walking times with other trips, such as to the supermarket.

It is mandatory that a face covering is worn while out in public, unless an exemption is applicable.