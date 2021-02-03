Victorian Deputy Premier James Merlino has clarified the new rules regarding masks in schools following snap changes overnight to state restrictions.

To coincide with the revert back to the ‘New Year’s Eve’ settings, which will see masks will now be required in public indoor settings, secondary students will now required to wear masks in classrooms.

“The rules around wearing masks in schools have changed,” Merlino said on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“From today, students in secondary schools must wear masks indoors.

“Students in primary schools are not required to wear masks.

“Teachers do not need to wear masks while teaching, however they can if they choose to. Teachers should wear masks at all other times while indoors.

“Changes like this can be challenging but this is all about keeping every one of us safe.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It comes after a Hotel Quarantine worker from Noble Park tested positive to coronavirus on Wednesday. Authorities took immediate action, establishing new restrictions from 11:59PM last night and publishing an extensive list of exposure sites well into the evening.

Household gatherings have also been reduced to 15 from 30 and the increase to 75% capacity in private sector office from February 8 has been paused.