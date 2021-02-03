Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that household gatherings will be reduced from 30 to 15, from 11:59PM on Wednesday, following a positive Coronavirus case in a hotel quarantine worker.

Masks will also be mandatory in all public indoor spaces.

Melbourne’s return to work, at 75% of capacity, which was due for Monday, has now been paused and will stay at 50% for the private sector and 25% for the public sector.

The Premier said that the worker could have a mutant strain of the virus and for the safety of the community, it is best to play it safe and bring back some restrictions.

Below is the press release, with the list of exposure sites:

Saturday 30th January 2021

Club Noble: Noble Park – 2:36pm – 3:30pm

Aces Sporting Club (Driving Range): Keysborough – 10:00pm – 11:15pm

Sunday 31st January 2021

Northpoint Café: Brighton – 8:10am – 9:30am

Kmart: Keysborough – 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Kmart: Brandon Park – 4:35pm – 5:10pm

Coles: Springvale – 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Monday 1st February 2021

Bunnings: Springvale – 11:28am – 12:15pm

Golf Academy: Heatherton – 5:19pm – 6:30pm

There will be further updates tomorrow.

