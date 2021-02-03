Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that household gatherings will be reduced from 30 to 15, from 11:59PM on Wednesday, following a positive Coronavirus case in a hotel quarantine worker.
Masks will also be mandatory in all public indoor spaces.
Melbourne’s return to work, at 75% of capacity, which was due for Monday, has now been paused and will stay at 50% for the private sector and 25% for the public sector.
The Premier said that the worker could have a mutant strain of the virus and for the safety of the community, it is best to play it safe and bring back some restrictions.
Below is the press release, with the list of exposure sites:
Saturday 30th January 2021
Club Noble: Noble Park – 2:36pm – 3:30pm
Aces Sporting Club (Driving Range): Keysborough – 10:00pm – 11:15pm
Sunday 31st January 2021
Northpoint Café: Brighton – 8:10am – 9:30am
Kmart: Keysborough – 4:00pm – 5:00pm
Kmart: Brandon Park – 4:35pm – 5:10pm
Coles: Springvale – 5:00pm – 6:00pm
Monday 1st February 2021
Bunnings: Springvale – 11:28am – 12:15pm
Golf Academy: Heatherton – 5:19pm – 6:30pm
There will be further updates tomorrow.