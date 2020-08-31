Daniel Andrews has announced the state government will release its full re-opening roadmap this Sunday, September 6.

The next few days will see the government develop a round of discussions with industries, unions and community groups.

The discussions will ensure that businesses can have their say about re-opening whole continuing to physical distance, wear masks and be as hygienic as they can.

Workplace bubbles will also be established, to ensure as many people work together with the same people as much as possible.

Victoria recorded 73 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, with 41 deaths (22 of which are delayed data and did not occur overnight).