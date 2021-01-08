The Victorian Government has announced that any residents who are currently in Brisbane should remain there until at least Monday.

Any returning residents who have come back to Victoria since January second have been told they should get tested, await their result and isolate until Monday regardless of their result.

Brisbane is heading into a three-day lockdown following a positive case being found in a hotel worker, whose genomic sequencing has found they have the UK strain of the virus, which is more transmissible.

At this time, the lockdown is running from Friday, 6PM until Monday, 6PM.