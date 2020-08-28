The Department of Health and Services has cleared up their rules around people travelling to help family members who have had their homes damaged during last nights storm.

Family members have been told they are now allowed to travel to help their family members repair and they will not need a permit, however, they should ensure they wear a mask and keep their 1.5m distance where they can.

Melburnians can also call for tradies to come to their property if their repairs are urgent. They must also wear a mask and keep their distance while undertaking their work.

The change does not allow for overnight stays or social visits.