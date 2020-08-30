The Department of Health has confirmed that babies will not be included in attendance limits under stage 3 and stage 4 restrictions in Victoria.

Under the current restrictions, only 10 people can attend funerals and babies were included in that figure.

However, on Sunday the DHHS confirmed the rules had been updated.

“Children under 1 year of age are not included in the attendance limit for funerals,” they tweeted.

“If you must attend a funeral but leave young ones at home, you may organise a carer to mind them.”