Victorian health authorities have confirmed that those living in Coronavirus lockdown suburbs will still be able to visit their romantic partners.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that stage 3 restrictions will be re-imposed to 10 affected postcodes to try and stop the spread of community transmission.

The orders are in place fo four weeks until July 29.

There are only four reasons for residents to leave their home, they are, for work or school, for medical care or caregiving, daily exercise, or purchasing food and supplies.

When asked, the government could not say whether partners would be able to visit each other but it has now said they will be able to.

While Andrews had said the visits did not fall under work, caregiving, medical care, or shopping – it was later decided an exception would be made.

AFFECTED POSTCODES:

