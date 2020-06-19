A Victorian man has had personalised registration plate cancelled after VicRoads deemed them to be offensive.

Peter Hansen from Portland told 7News that he had the plates for 10 years and they were suddenly recalled because they ‘reference violence.’

The plates spell out the word ‘weapon’ in a shorter form, ‘WEPN’.

After ten years without a problem, a Portland man has had his personalised rego plates cancelled. They spell out the word 'weapon', and VicRoads has now decided that's offensive. https://t.co/5zYfOfohG3 @CameronBaud7 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/4doRb5kK5m — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) June 18, 2020

Hansen told 7News “It’s not an aggressive name, it’s not a name to incite anything. It is literally the name of a vehicle’.

“I’ve been pulled over by the police to check out my vehicle and they’ve told me how nice of a car I’ve got, but there are never any hoon fines,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Vicroads won’t be re-issuing the plates, as they said they can recall any plates including those that reference violence.