Twenty cases of Coronavirus have now been traced back to one family from Melbourne’s north.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton identified the Roxburgh Park family as the latest coronavirus cluster on Thursday, as 10 hotspot suburbs go back into lockdown.

The suburb falls in the area of Hume, which was earlier marked as a hotspot of community transmission.

Sutton said 20 cases have now been found across eight different households.

“This is illustrative of the challenges we’ve seen and the reasons for the restrictions being in place,” he said.

Roxburgh park falls under the 3064 postcode, which was locked down from midnight today.

Victoria on Thursday reported 77 new cases of coronavirus, none of which were in hotel quarantine.

It is the 16th consecutive day of a double-digit rise in coronavirus cases.