Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed that Victoria will come out of lockdown from 11:59pm tonight, after the state recorded 10 new cases over the last 24 hours.

Health authorities confirmed earlier this morning that all cases were in quarantine during their infectious period.

As expected, the state’s lockdown will wrap up today, however, significant restrictions will remain in place for at least the next two weeks.

From Wednesday, the rule restricting Victorians to having only five reasons to leave the home will be lifted, the 5km travel radius will also be removed.

Schools will return to face-to-face learning across the state. Hospitality venues will be allowed to welcome a maximum of 100 people inside venues and 300 people outside, with a one person per four square metre density rule applying.

Gyms and fitness centres will be permitted to reopen with a similar density limit, with community sport once again permitted to take place.

However, crowds will not be allowed back at the footy, theatre or large events for the next two weeks.

Visitors to Victorians’ homes will also continue to be banned for the foreseeable future, however, public gatherings of 10 people are now, once again allowed.

Funerals and weddings will be allowed to welcome up to 50 guests.

For those returning to work, there will be a 25 per cent cap of maximum office capacity, however, Victorians are urged to continue working from home where possible.

Masks are set to remain mandatory in all public settings out of the home, both indoors and outdoors.

In explaining the continued restrictions, Premier Daniel Andrews explained that “this has not gone away, it’s under control but it’s obviously in our country.”

“We see what’s happening in other parts of the country, we certainly know what’s happening in other parts of the world.”

In light of the ongoing situation in New South Wales, Victorian health authorities have moved to restrict travel into the state from people in several NSW cross-border LGAs.

Those in Wagga Wagga, Hay, Lockhart and Murrumbidgee will no longer enjoy free travel within a travel bubble and will instead need to apply for permits to enter Victoria. The regions are now considered a red zone.