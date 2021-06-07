Victoria has recorded 11 new cases overnight – two of which were reported the day before.

All of the new locally acquired cases are linked to existing outbreaks, and eight are existing primary close contacts who were in quarantine during their infectious period.

Three of the new cases are connected to the Whittlesea outbreak, three are connected to Arcare Maidstone, four are related to West Melbourne and one is connected to Port Melbourne.

There are currently 94 active cases of coronavirus across the state.

In the past 24 hours, 24,265 tests were received, helping to mark over 550,000 tests undertaken by Victorians since the start of the outbreak two weeks ago.

17,719 vaccine does were administered overnight, with Health Minister Martin Foley announcing that the Commonwealth has agreed to provide more jabs to Victoria.

“Our usual allocation at the moment runs at about 110,000 vaccines a week,” Mr Foley said. Last week, 40 per cent of all Australians’ vaccinations were in Victoria with 140,000 administered. “Victorians are really showing that they, given the opportunity, want to get vaccinated as soon as they possibly can as the ticket out of the pandemic. And they are doing so at the moment, more than any other state”

The Victorian Government has announced a $30million food and financial support package for communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.