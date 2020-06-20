Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the state will re-impose some Coronavirus measures for two to three weeks before reviewing sanctions.

On Saturday there 25 positive tests announced, which is the state’s fourth day in a row of double digit cases.

From midnight on Sunday, the number of visitors Victorians can have at home will reduce to just five.

Outside the home, families and friends can meet in groups of ten.

“We’ve had cases of people gathering in large numbers at home even though they had been told to isolate,” Andrews said.

“We’ve had people test positive and told to go home and isolate and instead they have gone to work or visited loved ones.

“It is unacceptable that families pretend this is over. It is not over.”

Statement from the Premier on changes to restrictions in Victoria: pic.twitter.com/AcQxG4clmY — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) June 20, 2020

Restaurants, pubs, auction halls, community halls, libraries, museums and places of worship will all stay at a maximum of 20 people in one space until July 12.

Businesses that were set to open on Monday including gyms, cinemas, theatres and TABS can do so, but with a maximum of 20.

Pubs and restaurants will have to remain at 20 customers a time, per space, only. The 50 person rule has been deferred.

It has also been advised that Victorians continue to work from home for the remainder of June and all of July.

Victorians who get sick will also be able to claim $1,500 in benefits from the Victorian Government to ensure they do not go to work. The same rule will apply for residents in the same household who also work.