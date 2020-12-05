Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the state will move a COVID-safe summer starting from midnight tonight.

The state has now gone 37 days without a new case of Coronavirus.

As part of the easing of restrictions, mask rules will be relaxed from midnight which means masks will only be mandated on public transport, rideshare vehicles and taxis, indoor shopping centres, supermarkets, department stores and indoor markets. However, masks must be carried at all times and mask-wearing is recommended in all settings unless you have a medical exemption.

Private workforces will be able to have 50% of their workforce back in the workplace from January 11th.

Under the new rules, as previously announced, homes will be allowed 30 visitors over per day, but it has been moved forward to from midnight tonight.

Outdoor gatherings will be relaxed to allow 100 people to gather from any number of households.

Hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants will move from 11:59PM tonight to 1 person per 2 square metres, there will be no cap on people and standing services can resume.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nightclubs can re-open with 1 per 2 square metres generally but dancefloors must be at 1 per 4 square metres, capped at 50 people.

For smaller venues, they are capped at 25 people.

Weddings and funerals will be allowed to have 1 person per 2 square metres, with no person cap but dance-floors at weddings will be limited to 1 per 4 square metres. Dancefloors are capped at 50 people.

If it’s a private gathering, the 30 person limit applies.

No capacity limits for stadiums have been given, so the numbers for the Boxing Day Test and the Australian Open, are unknown.

These restrictions are likely to remain unchanged throughout the summer months.

Advertisement

Advertisement