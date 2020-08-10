Victoria will launch a new call-to-test service in the coming days.

It means that Victorians who are vulnerable will be able to call up the government and ask for a test, which will then arrive within 48 hours.

The service is only available for people who have a chronic illness or a disability.

Victoria has recorded 322 new cases of Coronavirus overnight.

There have been a further 19 deaths, which is the highest daily death toll so far.

There are 7869 active cases across the state of which 1750 are in aged care.

640 Victorians are in hospital with COVID-19.

276 fines were dished out over the last 24 hours, including 37 people who were not wearing a mask.