The Victorian Government has announced anyone who enters Victoria from Sydney’s Northern Beaches and other hotspots will not be permitted to enter the state.

If they enter, they will be forced to enter mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days.

A permit system will be introduced for New South Wales travellers from midnight tonight.

Health Minister Martin Foley has urged all Victorians to refrain from travelling to New South Wales, warning that quarantine arrangements may be enforced if the situation worsens.