Victoria will become the first state in Australia to introduce a tax on electric vehicles from July 1.

Owners of fully electric cars will be required to pay 2.5 cents per kilometre. Owners of hybrids will pay two cents per kilometre.

“You’ll be able to take a photograph of your odometer and then download it onto the VicRoads site,” Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas said.

The fee be required around registration time and could cost drivers around $300 a year.

It’s said the new tax will raise up to $30million in revenue over the next four years, which Pallas says will make a fair contribution to the road network.

“Everybody who uses a road should pay their fair share to maintain them,” Mr Pallas said.”

