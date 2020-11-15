After months of uncertainty over Melbourne’s summer sporting events, Tennis Australia has confirmed that every major Australian tennis tournament at the beginning of the year will be moved to Victoria.

At least five major events will be staged in the state, transferring tournaments from Sdney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra and Hobart.

The move will allow international players to ensure that they are available for next year’s Australian Open without having to quarantine when moving between states.

International players will need to test negative twice to COVID-19 before quarantining in a so-called “bubble” with other players for two weeks.

Players will then be allowed to move freely around Victoria.

Regional centres Bendigo and Traralgon could also host tournaments over the summer.

Crowds up to 25 per cent of Melbourne Park’s venues’ capacities are expected to be allowed through the gates to witness the year’s first grand slam.

Advertisement

Advertisement