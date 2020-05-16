Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a huge lifting of restrictions in Victoria to come.

On 1 June, cafes, restaurants, and the dining areas of pubs and clubs will reopen with up to 20 patrons indoors.

On 22 June, that limit would go up to 50 patrons.

In mid-July, that will go up again to 100 patrons.

Andrews says that patrons will still need to abide by distancing rules.

“Based on the results coming in, showing very low numbers, numbers that are not part of a cluster, gives us confidence that today we can foreshadow [this reopining}

“This is a significant announcement, but it is based on people getting tested and those results remaining stable.”

