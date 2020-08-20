A cold snap is set to bring snow across Victoria this weekend but probably only up in the mountains.

The state is preparing for its second major cold front in the last few weeks, with snowfalls likely to fall to around 600m on Friday night.

It means we could see snow in the Dandenong Ranges and in Ballarat.

This is likely to be a once-in-15-year weather event according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s Jane Golding.

So, if you are going out for your hour’s exercise this weekend, Melbourne, rug up!

