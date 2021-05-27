The entire state of Victoria will enter another lockdown from 11:59PM tonight.

There were twelve additional COVID-19 cases reported overnight from 40,000 tests.

That means there are only five reasons to leave your home:

For care/caregiving

For essential shopping

To travel for work you cannot do from home

For limited exercise, for two hours a day.

And getting vaccinated (for all Victorians aged 40 and above or in at-risk category).

A 5KM radius will be in place again and masks must be worn indoors and outdoors.

Weddings cannot proceed, funerals are capped at 10 people. All shops will close except essential services like supermarkets, bottle shops & pharmacies. However, click and collect services are allowed.

Private gatherings are not permitted but you can visit your intimate partner. Single partner bubbles will also be in place.

Schools are set to pivot to learning remotely, childcare and kinder will remain open with the same settings as the previous circuit breaker lockdown.

The lockdown is currently locked until June 3 but will end early if it can.

10,000 people are now being told to isolate.