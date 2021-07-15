Victoria is set to enter a fifth lockdown as contact tracers work to get on top of yet another outbreak gripping the city.

Details of the lockdown were announced by Premier Daniel Andrews in a second COVID press conference on Thursday afternoon, with authorities earlier stopping short of introducing further restrictions for the city.

Victorians will be subject to the same lockdown restrictions as was applied during the previous lockdown, with the rules to come into effect at 11:59pm tonight and staying in place for five days.

Those in Victoria will now only have five reasons to leave the home, those are for: essential shopping, essential work, caregiving, outdoor exercise and getting vaccinated.

In announcing the lockdown, Premier Daniel Andrews flagged the need to allow contact tracers to catch up with the virus’s spread, telling reporters that they are “just keeping pace with this virus, they’re not getting in front of it.”

“We’re doing it the way we always do it: cases, contacts and contacts of contacts,” Mr Andrews said.

“We would have preferred that this didn’t come to our state, we’d have preferred that we didn’t have to deal with these issues … We have no choice, we need to do this.”

There are now 85 COVID exposure sites listed on the Department of Health’s website, you can find the full list here.