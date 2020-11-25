Parts of Victoria are set to take the toll in what will be an incredible 4500km-long heatwave that will stretch across Australia this week.

Echuca and Kerang are set to be the towns that will be the worst hit with both reaching temperatures of 42 degrees or higher on Saturday.

Kerang, located in Northern Victoria, could equal its November record high of 44 degrees. It would be the first time residents will have felt the heat so extreme since 2012.

It’ll be a whole lot cooler for Melburnians, with a high of 31 degrees on Friday and then cooling down again to 25 degrees on Saturday. Showers are expected too, so if you are planning a beach day, you might need that umbrella for both rain and shine!