Victoria has now recorded over 3000 Coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, the health department confirmed a total of 165 cases, of which 135 are under investigation.

In the community high rise buildings, 159 people were positive.

Two of the towers, at 9 Pampas St and 159 Melrose Street, will now be able to go into stage 3 restrictions at 5PM.

Another 6 towers, 12 Sutton St, 76 Canning St, 12 Holland Crt, 120 Racecourse Rd, 126 Racecourse Rd, 130 Racecourse Road will move to stage 3 at midnight.

1 tower at 33 Alfred St, North Melbourne has the highest number of cases, 53 cases or 11% of residents. All residents in that tower are being classed as close contacts and will need to self isolate for 14 days, of which 9 days are left.

