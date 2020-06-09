Victoria has recorded no new Coronavirus cases or the second time since the pandemic started.

Today, the remainder of school students returned to the classroom across Victoria just as the Chief Health officer confirmed there has been 1687 cases across the state.

There have been a total of 178 community transmissions recorded across the state.

“Recording zero cases today is encouraging, but this pandemic is far from over and now is not the time for complacency. We must remain vigilant,” Professor Brett Sutton said.

“Thanks to Victorians playing their part, staying at home and getting tested, we have made some great progress in slowing the spread of coronavirus.”

Sutton said those who attended the protest on Saturday needed to closely monitor themselves for any symptoms.

“No matter how mild, it is critically important that you get tested,” he said.

Advertisement