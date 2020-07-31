Victoria has recorded 627 new Coronavirus cases overnight, with a further 8 deaths overnight.

There were over 33,000 tests undertaken yesterday.

Yesterday, the ADF visited 500 positive cases at their residences, there were 130 unsuccessful visits, meaning 1 in 4 people cannot be located when they are an active case.

The Premier, Daniel Andrews, has announced the current cases are being investigated to see where the state is at within the outbreak and where the cases are coming from.

An announcement will then be made as to whether the state will need to implement further measures.