The Victorian Government has announced there has been a positive COVID-19 case recorded in the community.

A man in his 30s returned the positive test, after undertaking hotel quarantine in South Australia.

Media Statement: Positive COVID-19 Test Result pic.twitter.com/RlRfh7bioX — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 11, 2021

He returned home to Wollart on May 4th and had symptoms on May 8.

His positive test was returned today.

More to come.

