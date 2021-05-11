Victoria has recorded no new locally acquired cases of coronavirus overnight.

It comes after a man in his 30’s was reported to have returned a positive result yesterday afternoon after travelling from South Australia.

He had recently completed hotel quarantine and had been in the Melbourne community for a number of days.

12 exposure sites were listed in connection to the positive case between Thursday 6 May and Saturday 8 May, including Metro Train services and supermarket and convenience stores in Epping.

Authorities have confirmed that residents in areas where there have been exposures sites may receive text messages with coronavirus information and be urged to get tested if they have the mildest of symptoms.

Over 20 testing sites, including in the area of Epping, now have expanded capacity. Anyone with the mildest of symptoms is being urged to get tested and can find details here.

Health Minister Martin Foley said in a Wednesday morning press conference that just before 11am, three of the 18 people that had been at the Indian restaurant that the positive case had been dining in had tested negative.

He said that there was a QR system at the restaurant however “it wasn’t very well taken up by customers or the venue operators.”

