The hotel quarantine worker is the only locally transmitted case of coronavirus recorded in the past 24 hours.

The news that the 26-year-old had caught the virus was announced late Wednesday night and had forced authorities to take swift action with new restrictions across the state.

In a Thursday morning press conference, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews revealed that the man’s family members had tested negative to the virus.

“There are many, many hundreds of people who have been contacted, a number of exposure sites has grown,” Andrews said.

“It is important people get the best information and make their decisions to go and get tested, that is the most important thing.”

19 of 20 close contacts of the Noble Park man had been contacted with hundreds of people in isolation.

Andrews also made a note that the worker had followed all protocols during his work at the hotel.

“CQV has reviewed days of footage and this person has been a model employee, done all of the right things, donned and doffed correctly.

“There’s no breach of protocol in terms of his employment,” the Premier said.

Victorians with symptoms, especially those who have visited exposure sites have been urged to get tested. However, the Premier has acknowledged there is major delays and has advised it is best to check how long queues are before you head to your nearest testing site.

The worker had been apart of the Australian Open quarantine program which has now forced 520 players and staff to immediately isolate and be tested until they receive a negative result. They will not be attending Melbourne Park today.