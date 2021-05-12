Victoria has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day following the return of a positive test in a Melbourne man on Tuesday.

The positive result sparked a frenzy of contact tracing and testing across the city, as locals were warned of possible exposure sites.

Victoria recorded just one new overseas case of the virus in hotel quarantine with almost 22,000 test results being returned.

Tuesday’s positive result was classified as an “interstate case” with genomic testing revealing that the man became infected while in hotel quarantine in South Australia.

Victorian contact tracers continue to track down the hundreds of AFL fans and passengers who may have travelled on the same Craigieburn line train as the infected man before or after last Friday night’s Geelong vs Richmond game at the MCG.

Confirmation that the state has recorded no new cases of community transmission sees its virus-free streak extend to 76 days.