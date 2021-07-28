Health Minister Martin Foley has announced that Victoria has recorded a new case of coronavirus, just as restrictions eased across the state.

The person became sick on Monday and was tested on Tuesday. A positive test result was confirmed this morning.

The individual is not a primary close contact of another infected person and is a works as a traffic controller at the Moonee Valley drive-through testing centre.

The testing centre has now been closed.

Health authorities say the testing site is low-risk for transmission, however all staff will be required to isolate.

Victoria recorded a further eight cases overnight, however they are all primary close contacts and were isolating during their infectious period.

Advertisement