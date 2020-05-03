Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a spike in Coronavirus cases across the state, with a huge number linked to a cluster at a meat works facility.

The state has seen 22 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 1406.

He confirmed 19 of the new cases are linked to a meatworks facility that has become a coronavirus cluster.

Andrews also addressed the frustration of Victorians over the restrictions in the state not being eased, saying “We don’t want a situation like so many other countries that have wound back restrictions and had to then go to a harder lockdown.’’

“This is fragile.

“None of us can assume that because we’re frustrated, that this is over. It’s far from over”.

On Sunday, 13,000 people were tested across the state and the government hope to have tested 100,000 people by the end of the week.

