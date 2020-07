Victoria has recorded 484 new cases of Coronavirus overnight, according to the Australian.

The number is the largest daily tally for the state since the pandemic began.

The number will be formally announced by Daniel Andrews at 12:30PM.

According to the newspaper, Premier Andrews is considering limiting people to within 5km of their homes to slow the spread of the virus.

The news comes ahead of masks being made mandatory across Melbourne & Mitchell Shire from 11:59PM tonight.