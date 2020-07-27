Victoria has today recorded 532 cases of Coronavirus overnight.

There have been 6 further deaths overnight. Five of the six deaths are linked to aged care settings.

There are currently 245 people in Victorian hospitals with coronavirus, including 44 in intensive care.

There are 4542 active coronavirus cases, including 683 connected to aged care.

About 400 health workers currently have coronavirus.

Daniel Andrews said ‘the key message today for every single Victorian … is you simply can’t go to work if you have symptoms. You can’t go to work if you feel sick, even mildly,” he said.

“The lockdown will not end until people stop going to work with symptoms.”

