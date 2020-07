Victoria has recorded 300 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

249 are under investigation

There have been 6 further deaths overnight, the total deaths now stand at 55 in the state.

There were 24,118 tests undertaken yesterday.

The premier has announced today that anybody who does not answer the phone when they test positive and are called for their follow up contact tracing interview, the ADF will now be deployed to their homes to undertake an interview.

