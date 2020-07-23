Victoria has record another 403 cases of Coronavirus overnight, on the day masks become mandatory in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.

69 are linked to known clusters, the rest are under investigation.

27,151 were conducted yesterday.

This is the states third worst day of cases since the pandemic began.

Five further people have died overnight, including a 50 year-old man.

Daniel Andrews has announced a further payment system for people who do not have access to sick leave. If people get tested, and do not have access, they can apply to receive a one-off $300 payment to cover the time that they are awaiting the result.