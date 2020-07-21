Victoria has recorded another 374 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

312 are still under investigation. There are now 3,078 active cases.

Another 3 people have died overnight.

This is Victoria’s second worse day of Coronavirus case so far.

Also today, the Victorian Government has cleared up its ruling around mandatory face masks when exercising, saying ‘If you are doing strenuous exercise, such as jogging, running or cycling, you do not need to wear a face covering. You do have to carry a face covering with you so you can wear it before or after exercising.”

”You must wear a face covering when walking for exercise even if the 1.5 metre physical distancing is maintained unless you have a lawful excuse such as a medical condition, where it would be dangerous to have obstructed breathing while walking around.”

