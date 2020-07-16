Victoria has recorded it’s biggest day of Coronavirus cases so far, with 317 new cases.

28 are linked to known contained outbreaks. 289 are under investigation.

Unfortunately, two more Victorians have died overnight. The death toll is now 29 in the state.

As a result of the surge in cases, category three elective surgeries will now be postponed to ensure hospitals beds remain free for Coronavirus cases. Some other surgeries will be cancelled.

Daniel Andrews has said that there will be no announcement about Stage 4 today, “There are no announcements to be made about that today… But says that doesn’t mean there won’t be one on that tomorrow. We’ve all got a stake in this, we’ve all got a role… if we all do that then this strategy will be successful,” he said.

