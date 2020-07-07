Victoria has recorded its biggest day of the Coronavirus Pandemic so far, just a few hours before the New South Wales border is set to close.

There have been 191 new cases announced by the Victorian Government

37 are linked to known outbreaks and 154 are under investigation.

There are fears that this will plunge the state into another lockdown as early as today.

Earlier today it was confirmed that even staff from the emergency department at the Northern Hospital in Epping tested positive to COVID-19

All other staff in the emergency department are being tested as a precaution.

The emergency department is now only open for those who require urgent care.

