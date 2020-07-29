Victoria has recorded a new 295 cases of Coronavirus overnight.

There have been 9 further deaths overnight.

There are now 307 people in hospital with COVID-19, 41 are in intensive care.

Daniel Andrews has reiterated that if you are sick ‘you must get tested and quickly. You cannot go to work. This second wave is fuelled by outbreaks in workplaces.’

Andrews went on to announce that every single person who is tested and returns a positive result will now receive a visit from the ADF to ensure they are isolating.

Out of the current door knocks that have been undertaken, 29 people were not home when they were supposed to be isolating.

