Victoria has recorded 77 new cases of Coronavirus overnight.

There are now 415 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria

Of the 77 new cases, 13 are linked to known outbreaks, 37 are from routine testing, 27 are under investigation.

No cases have come from hotel quarantine.

The 36 affected suburbs are:

• 3012 – Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray

3021 – Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans

3032 – Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore

3038 – Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens

3042 – Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie

3046 – Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park

3047 – Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana

3055 – Brunswick south, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland west

3060 – Fawkner

3064 – Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickelham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo

