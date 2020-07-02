Victoria has recorded 77 new cases of Coronavirus overnight.
There are now 415 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria
Of the 77 new cases, 13 are linked to known outbreaks, 37 are from routine testing, 27 are under investigation.
No cases have come from hotel quarantine.
The 36 affected suburbs are:
• 3012 – Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray
- 3021 – Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans
- 3032 – Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore
- 3038 – Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens
- 3042 – Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie
- 3046 – Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park
- 3047 – Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana
- 3055 – Brunswick south, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland west
- 3060 – Fawkner
- 3064 – Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickelham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo