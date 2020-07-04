Daniel Andrews has announced a near-record 108 cases of Coronavirus over the last 24 hours
Of the cases, 25 are from routine testing, 14 are from known clusters and 69 are under investigation.
Postcodes 3031, Flemington and 3051, North Melbourne, are into lockdown from tonight at 11:59PM.
From right now, 9 public housing towers are in complete lockdown for 5 days and cannot leave at all.
The complete list of suburbs now in lockdown are:
- 3012 – includes: Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray
- 3021 – includes the following suburbs: Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans
- 3032 – includes the following suburbs: Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore
- 3038 – includes the following suburbs: Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens
- 3042 – includes the following suburbs: Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie, Niddrie North
- 3046 – includes the following suburbs: Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park
- 3047 – includes the following suburbs: Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana
- 3055 – includes the following suburbs: Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West
- 3060 – includes the following suburbs: Fawkner
- 3064 – includes the following suburbs: Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo
- 3031 – Flemington
- 3051 – North Melbourne
If you are in these areas, you can only leave for work (if you cannot work from home), for caregiving, for exercise or for essential shopping.
The public housing units in complete lockdown and unable to leave are:
In Flemington:
12 Holland Court
120 Racecourse Road
126 Racecourse Road
130 Racecourse Road
In North Melbourne:
12 Sutton Street
33 Alfred Street
76 Canning Street
159 Melrose street
9 Pampus Street
If you are in any of these addresses, you cannot leave your dwelling at all.