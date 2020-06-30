Victoria has recorded 64 new Coronavirus cases overnight.

The numbers are lower than Monday’s count of 75, which was the highest for three months.

On Monday, Victoria’s Health Minister Jenny Mikakos warned a growing number of the new cases were being found in the younger generation.

“I don’t want to point the finger, but the data does show us that 37 per cent of new cases from Sunday are people in their 20s or in their 30s,” Mikakos said.

“We’re seeing more young people getting together with their mates, contracting this virus and then taking it home to their families”.

Talks are currently ongoing within the government as to how to deal with the outbreak.

Daniel Andrews will talk later this afternoon.

